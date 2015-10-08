Temperature will drop to 9 degrees tomorrow

Baku. 8 October. REPORT. AZ/ Torrential rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions in the morning. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 9, rain is expected in some places, weather to be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Strong north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula 11-13 C at night, and 14-16 in the daytime, in Baku 11-13at the night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Torrential rains in some areas is expected to be intensive. Mild west wind will be replaced by wind.

In Azerbaijani temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 14-18 C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas to be 2-5 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, tomorrow the temperature is expected to fall sharply in comparison with the previous days, which is very unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.