Temperature rises in Azerbaijan, Baku will be rainy

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 17, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR). According to the information, the morning will be foggy in some places in the capital and toward the night rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 degrees at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, 19 degrees of heat is expected in some areas, in Baku, 5-7 degrees at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, in some places at night and in the morning mist and drizzle are predicted. The capital will be rainy in the evening.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, 21 degrees of heat in some places, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, in mountainous areas 0-5 degrees of frost, 12-17 degrees in the daytime.