Temperature predicted to be +32°C in Baku on July 16

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 16 in Azerbaijan was announced. +32°C temperature is expected in Baku tomorrow.

As Report was told by Gulshad Mammadova, Deputy Director of Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 16. North-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +21+25°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be tomorrow, however, lightning and short-term rain are expected at night and in the evening in northern and western regions.

West wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +20+28°C in the daytime in mountains.