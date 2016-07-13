Temperature in Baku will be 32 C, in regions 36 C

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on July 14, in the capital and on the peninsula south-east wind will be replaced with the north-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 Cat night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be at 70-80% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches in Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 19-20 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 21-22 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov will be 23-24 C.