Temperature in Azerbaijan will reach 26 degrees tomorrow

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and on Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow in the evening and morning, weather is expected to be foggy in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild southwest wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6+8 at night, +14+19 C in the daytime and +23 C in some places, in Baku +6+8 C at night, +17+19 C in the daytime.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, at night and in the morning fog is expected in the evening and morning.However, rain is expected in some western regions in the evening

    South wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +5+10 C at night, +16+21 C in the daytime +26 C in some places, in the mountains +2+7 C at night, +13+18 C in the daytime and +21 C in some places.

