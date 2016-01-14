Temperature in Azerbaijan to fall tomorrow, rain is predicted

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 15 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be cloudy and rainy, in the afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 7-10 in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 degrees at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, occasional rain is expected, in mountainous areas wet snow and snow is predicted, also will intensify in some places. West wind also will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees of frost at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.