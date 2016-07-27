Temperature falls down, rain predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital on July 28, and rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. The lightning is predicted. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-24 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

In some Azerbaijani regions, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 21-22 C, in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 24-25 C.