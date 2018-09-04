Temperature expected to be 32 C in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for September 5 in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydro meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather is predicted to be changeable cloudy, rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 5. The northeastern wind will be replaced by mild southern in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 18-22 C at night, 28-32 C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 hg, relative humidity will be 70-80 % at night and 40-45 % in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the temperature of sea water will be 24-25 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) it will reach 25-26 degrees. The northeastern wind will be replaced by southeastern in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, lightning, intermittent rain are expected in some mountainous areas in the morning and in the evening. Eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15- 20 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in mountains 10 - 15 C at night, 18 - 23 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the expected temperature in Absheron peninsula on September 5-6 is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.