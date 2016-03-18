Temperature drops on March 20, rainfall predicted - WARNING

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has made a warning due to the deteriorating of the weather.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry, unstable weather conditions predicted on the territory of the country from noon March 20 until the second half of March 21, rainfall is predicted, in upland areas will sleet and snow in some areas. Growing of the northwest wind is predicted in some places.

On March 21, temperature will fall by 5-8 degrees in comparison with previous days.