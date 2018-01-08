Temperature drops 6 C, ecologists predict sleet - WARNING

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ// The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning on unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the department, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula from January 9 evening to January 10 daytime, intermittent rain, sleet predicted on some places. Strong north-west wind will blow. Temperature will drop by 4-6 degrees compared to previous days.

The weather will be unstable, intermittent rain, snow and heavy snow predicted on mountainous regions and foothills from January 9 evening to January 11 morning in the regions of Azerbaijan. West wind will blow and intensify on some places.

Temperature will drop by 4-6 degrees compared to previous days.