Sunny weather is expected on January 13

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow is announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron is expected to be partly cloudy, gloomy and without precipitation. Fog is expected in some places In Morning and evening. A strong south-west wind will be replaced with northwest wind in the morning, in the evening the wind will weaken. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +6+10°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in the regions of the republic will be changeable weather with rain in the morning and evening, in some places will be fog. The west wind is expected to strengthen. The air temperature at night will range from 0-5°C and +6+11°C in the daytime and in mountains in the daytime will be -5-10°C at night and 0+5°C during the day.

Sharp fluctuations in the main meteorological parameters in Absheron before January 15, may adversely affect the weather-sensitive people.