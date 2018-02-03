Strong wind will blow in regions -WARNING

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places. South wind will blow and intensify in the daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +8+13 in daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +10+12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from – 769 to 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will vary from -2 C of frost to +3 C at night, +10+15 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C degrees of frost at night, +7+12 C of frost in daytime.

Ministry warns that western wind will blow and intensify in some regions from February 4 to 7.