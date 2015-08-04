Strong wind will blow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ " On August 5, in Absheron peninsula, the daytime temperature will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people and may occur discomfort. North wind will intensify occasionally, on August 6-7 the temperature is expected to be close to normal, wheather terms will be useful for sensitive people." Report was told by the deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova.

According to the official, on August 5, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula, south-east wind will be followed by mild north-west wind.

The temperature will be 24-27 at night, 33-38 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be dry. However, in some mountainous areas at night, lightning and short-term rain is expected. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places during the day.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime, in some places to reach 42 degrees, in the mountains 16-21 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime.