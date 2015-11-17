Strong wind to blow in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, the chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to him, on November 18 at night rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North-west wind will blow at night. The wind will be milder in the afternoon.

The temperature will be 6-9 C at night, 9-12 C in the daytime.

The rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. Rain to intense in the eastern regions, sleet in mountainous areas will be changed with snow. It will be foggy in some places, western wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3 + 4 degrees C at night, 4-9 C in the daytime.