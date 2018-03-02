Strong wind to blow in Azerbaijan tomorrow - WARNING

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, intermittent cloudy in some areas and mostly rainless. Light fog and drizzle are predicted in some places in the morning. The mild north wind will blow and will be replaced by stronger south wind in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-4 C at night, 7-12 C in afternoon, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm mercury column to 756 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

On March 3, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Ecologists predict fog in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, ecologists predict that the stronger west wind will blow because of a significant drop in atmospheric pressure on the Absheron peninsula on March 3-4, which is generally unfavorable some meteo-sensitive people.

The ministry warns that on March 3-5, western wind will blow in some regions and intensify in some places. On March 5, the weather will be rainy in some areas.