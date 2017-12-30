Strong wind to blow in Azerbaijan on December 31

Baku. 30 December. The weather forecast for Azerbaijan on Sunday, December 31, was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 31, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless.

Night and morning will be foggy. South-west wind will blow and will be replaced by north-western wind in the daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure is above 765 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in the morning some places are expected to be foggy. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 12-17 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime.