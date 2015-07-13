Strong wind will mild in Baku on July 14

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for July 14 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Gulshad Mammadova, Deputy Director of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report, variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 14. Strong north-west wind will become mild in the second half of the day tomorrow. Air temperature will be +20+24°C at night and +26+30°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is likely to be tomorrow, however, lightning and short-term rain are expected at night and in the evening. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+37°C in the daytime; +13+18°C at night and +26+31°C in the daytime in mountains.