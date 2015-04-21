Strong north wind to blow in next two days in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 22 in Azerbaijan announced.

The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report thatç variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 22. It will be cloudy towards the evening. North-west wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. Air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +12+16°C in the daytime.

On April 22, lightning and rain is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen in some places. Air temperature will be +6+11°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime; 0+5°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon.

According to medical meteorological forecast, on April 22- 23, the strengthening of Khazry (north wind) may cause some discomfort in weather- sensitive people.