 Top
    Close photo mode

    Southern districts of Azerbaijan snowy today - PHOTO

    Up to 15 centimeters of snow fell in mountainous areas

    Lankaran. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Snow is being observed in the mountainous areas of southern region of Azerbaijan starting from last night.

    Southern bureau of Report News Agency informs, air temperature further dropped after torrential rains.

    5 cm of snow fell in the center of mountainous Lerik region, up to 15 cm in the upper mountainous areas, 2-3 cm in center of Yardimli, 10 cm in upper villages.

    Sleet is observed in other foothill settlements.

    Regional Commissions for Emergency Situations stated that neither any difficulties nor interruptions occurred in power and gas supply. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi