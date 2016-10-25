Southern districts of Azerbaijan snowy today - PHOTO

Lankaran. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Snow is being observed in the mountainous areas of southern region of Azerbaijan starting from last night.

Southern bureau of Report News Agency informs, air temperature further dropped after torrential rains.

5 cm of snow fell in the center of mountainous Lerik region, up to 15 cm in the upper mountainous areas, 2-3 cm in center of Yardimli, 10 cm in upper villages.

Sleet is observed in other foothill settlements.

Regional Commissions for Emergency Situations stated that neither any difficulties nor interruptions occurred in power and gas supply.