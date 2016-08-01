Some regions of Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, the capital and peninsula will be rainy in some places in the morning and afternoon. North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-24 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

In some places of Azerbaijani regions thunder and rain is predicted, the afternoon will be mainly rainless in most regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60- 70% in the afternoon.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 22-23 C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 23-24 C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 25-26 ° C.