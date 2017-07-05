Some Azerbaijani regions will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

The weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 6, Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Intermittent north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 30-34 C in afternoon, in Baku 22-24 C at night and 31-33 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 55-65%.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 22-23 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 23-24 degrees in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, and 25-26 degrees in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

As for the weather conditions in Azerbaijani regions, weather will be mainly rainless. However, lightning and rain are expected in some northern and western regions in the evening and at night. Torrential rain, hail is expected. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 33-37 C in daytime, in mountains 17-22 C at night, 24-29 C in daytime.