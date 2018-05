Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Unstable cold weather conditions expected on 2-3 December in Azerbaijan, predicted growing cold wind and rain. On 3rd December in some areas of the country rainfall will turn to wet snow.

Report informs, in this regard, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning.

According to the information, on December 2-3 snow expected in the upland areas. In some areas intensity of precipitation is predicted.