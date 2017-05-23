SOCAR's Ecological Department marks Biodiversity Day

© Socar.az

Baku. 23 May REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR's Ecological Department has today marked the Biodiversity Day in the Ecological park.

Report informs citing the company, event was attended by students and teachers of secondary school No 247, also by representatives of Baku city Education Department. The event has presented information about the Azerbaijan's biodiversity.

The presentation has informed studies under SOCAR’s projects in the field of biodiversity and informed about the measures taken in the field of protection, then students' questions were answered. During the event, eco-composition prepared by pupils demonstrated, an excursion organized for them in the area of "Eco-park Ecological Research Center" Public Union.

Notably, in order to increase understanding and awareness of issues relating to biodiversity, UN General Assembly by resolution 55/201 in year 2000, has proclaimed May 22 the International Day for Biological Diversity.

Azerbaijan became a member of the Convention in 2000.