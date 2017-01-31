Snowy and frosty weather stays in Azerbaijan: roads will be icy

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the first day of February in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, intermittent snow is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1-3 C at night, near 0 C in daytime, in Baku -1-3 C at night, near 0 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm of mercury column to 769 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%. The roads will be icy.

It will snow in regions of Azerbaijan. In some places, snowfall be intensive. Foggy weather is predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -2-7 C at night, - 1+4 C in daytime, in the mountains -9-14 C at night, -1-6 C in daytime. The roads will be icy.