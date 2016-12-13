Ecologists predict snowfall and blizzard in Baku - FORECAST

The ministry has issued a warning about dangerous hydrometeorological events

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for December 14 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, strong north-west wind and rain expected during the day. In the evening, sleet, snow and blizzard are predicted.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 C at night and 1-4 C in afternoon, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 1-4 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 mm mercury column to 764 mm of mercury column, relative humidity will be 80-90 %. Ministry of Ecology warns about hazardous meteorological events. Thus, after a few days of mild weather conditions in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 14-15, the weather will change dramatically, a strong northwest wind, rain, sleet and snow expected. It is expected to intensify in some places in the evening, snowstorm will occur on Dec 15.Roads can be covered with ice.

According to medical-meteorological warning, strong north wind in Absheron peninsula on December 14-15 and cold and rainy weather will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.It is not recommended to stay outdoors for a long period of time.

From tomorrow, intermittent rain, sleet and snow expected in northern and western regions. It will be intensive in some places. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night and in the daytime, in the mountains from 3 degrees of frost at night and 2 C in daytime. Roads will be covered with ice.