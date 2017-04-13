Snow predicted in some places in Azerbaijan lightning and hail expected - WARNING

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 13 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places. It is predicted to rain in some places of peninsula.Mild south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 14-19 C in daytime and 22-24 C in some parts of the peninsula. In Baku 8-10 at night, 19-21 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 758 mm mercury column will be reduced to 751 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-55% during the daytime.

As for Azerbaijani regions thunderstorms and occasional rain expected in western regions at night and in the morning, West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.

National Hydrometeorology Department warns that, from April 14 to 16 rain is expected in the northern and western regions. Lightning and hail expected in some places and snow in mountainous areas.West wind will blow and intensify in some places.