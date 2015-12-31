Snow predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula January 1

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ On January 1, suburban roads in Baku will be covered with ice.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on January 1 in Baku and Absheron peninsula rainfall with intervals are expected. Sleet and snow predicted in some areas.

North wind will prevail and occasionally will intensify.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be -3-0 degrees at night, 0-3 degrees in the daytime, in Baku at night to 1 degrees of frost, 1-3 degrees of heat in the afternoon.

On January 1 in Azerbaijani regions rainfall is expected in some areas, snow forecasted in some places and will intensify sometimes. West wind will prevail and accelerate.

At night the temperature will be -5-1 degrees, in the daytime -1 to 4 degrees Celsius, in the mountains at night -10-5 degrees of Celsius, in the highlands to 15 degrees of frost at night, -5-0 degrees in the daytime.

The roads will be covered with ice.