Snow predicted in Azerbaijan, strong wind will blow- WARNING

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on February 23, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Weather will be foggy in some places. Mild southwest wind will be replaced with Northwest wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +1+3° C at night, +8+12° C in the daytime, in Baku +1+3° C at night, +9+11° C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 mm to 764 mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90 % at night, 60-70 % in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. But in the first half of the day there will be precipitations in some places, snowfall predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -2+3° C at night, +11+16° C in daytime, in the mountains -2+3° C at night, +3+8° C in daytime.

National Hydrometeorology Department warns that from February 23 to 26 afternoon in some regions southwest wind will intensify occasionally in some places.