Snow is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather is expected to be variable cloudy, intermittent rain in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 23. Strong north-west, north wind will waft. Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The temperature is expected to be +4-7˚ C at night and in the afternoon. The atmosphere pressure will increase from 759 mm to 770 mm. Relative humidity will be around 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions the weather is expected to be intermittent rain, sleet is predicted in mountainous and foothills areas, snow is observed. West wind will waft and intensify in some areas. The temperature is expected to be +5-7˚C at night, +7-10 ˚C in the noon, +0-5˚C in mountainous areas at night, from 3 below zero to+2˚C in the noon.