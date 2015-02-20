Snow forecasted for Baku

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 21 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the cold, strongly windy and occasional rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 21. The snow and sleet are expected too. Strong north-west wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+3°C at night and in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is expected tomorrow. The sleet and snow are likely to be. Occasionally strengthening west wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0-4°C at night, 0+5° in the daytime, -8-13°C at night and 0-5°C in the noon in mountains.