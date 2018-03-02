Snow depth reaches 44 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from March 1 afternoon till March 2 morning, was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was earlier reported, the weather across the country was unstable from March 1 evening until March 2 morning, occasional rain and snow observed in mountains. It was intensive in some places.

North-west wind blew and intensified in some regions.

Precipitation amount was 0-1 mm in Baku and Absheron, 0-1 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone, 0-3 mm in Qazakh-Ganja zone, 2-18 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 3-5 mm in Lesser Caucasus and 0-2 mm in Nakhchvan AR.

The snow depth reached 44 cm in Shahdagh, 21 cm in Giriz, 16 cm in Saribash, 6 cm in Kishchay and Khinalig, 5 cm in Dashkasan, 5 cm in Goygol, 3 cm in Gadabay, 3-21 cm in Guba and mountainous areas of Guba, 1 cm in Khaltan.