Snow depth reaches 38 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from March 9 daytime till March 10 morning has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was earlier reported, the weather across the country was unstable from March 9 daytime until March 10 morning, occasional rain and snow observed in mountains. It was intensive in some places.

Precipitation amount was 1-10 mm in Baku and Absheron, 2-8 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone, 3-21 mm in the Greater Caucasus, 2-18 in Central Aran districts, 1-10 in Gazakh-Ganja zone and 4-12 mm in Nakhchvan AR.

The snow depth reached 38 cm in Shahdagh, 12 cm in Giriz, 4 cm in Khinalig, 3 cm in Rvarrud, 2 cm in Kalvaz.

North-western wind intensified in some regions and Absheron peninsula.