Snow depth reaches 33 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather, observed from December 6 daytime till 7 morning, was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, the weather was unstable in the territory of the country from December 6 daytime till 7 morning, rain as well as snow and heavy rain was observed on mountainous and foothill regions. North-west wind blew and intensified on some regions.

Amount of precipitation made 0-2 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 6-24 in the Greater Caucasus, 2-9 in Nakhchivan AR, 2-14 in Lankaran-Astara zone, 2-13 in Central Lowland, 1-6 in the Lesser Caucasus, 1-4 mm in Gazakh-Ganja zone.

Snow depth made 33 cm in Shahdagh, 28 in Khinalig, Saribash, 20 in Leze, Giriz, 19 in Khaltan, 18 in Gonagkend, 17 in Nohurduzu, Kishchay, 14 in Altiaghaj, 12 in Gusar, 8 in Gadabay, 6 in Gudyalchay-Giriz station, 6 in Aghdere, Rvarud, 5 in Tengealti, Dashkesen, Yardimli, 4 in Ordubad, 3 in Guba, 2 in Kelvez and 1 cm in Shahbuz.