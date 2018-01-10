Snow depth reaches 12 cm in Shahdagh - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from January 9 daytime till 10 morning was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, rainless weather was observed in the country on January 9 daytime, however, unstable weather conditions observed from the evening till 10 morning, strong north-west wind blew on several regions, Absheron peninsula and Absheron Sea region, rain, sleet and snow fell on most regions.

Amount of precipitation made 11 mm in Gusar, 10 in Guba, 5 in Shabran, 4 in Saribash, Astara, Altiaghaj, 3 in Khinalig, 2 in Shahdagh, Khaltan, 1 in Maraza, Balakan, Goytepe, Lerik, Kishchay as well as in Baku and Absheron peninsula: 1 mm in Sumgayit, Bina, Pirallahi, Zabrat.

Snow depth reached 13 cm in Giriz, 12 in Shahdagh, 10 in Guba, Khinalig, 8 in Gusar, 7 in Altiaghaj, 6 in Saribash (Gakh), 4 in Khaltan, 2 in Rvarud, Lerik, 1 in Maraza, Shabran, 4-13 cm in mountainous areas of Guba.