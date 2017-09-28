Snow depth makes 13 cm in Khinalig - ACTUAL WEATHER

© Report

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed from September 27 daytime till September 28 morning was announced.

Report informs citing the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable weather observed in the territory of the country from September 27 daytime till September 28 morning, lightning, intermittent and torrential rain observed on some places, snow fell on high mountainous areas. Heavy rainfall caused river level to rise.

Amount of precipitation made 1-19 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 14-150 in Lankaran-Astara zone, 7-59 in the Greater Caucasus, 7-19 in Central Lowland districts, 3-18 in the Lesser Caucasus and 3-8 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region.

Snow height made 11 cm in Giriz, 13 in Khinalig, 5 in Shahdagh and 2 cm in Leze.