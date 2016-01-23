Sleet, snow and frost predicted in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather is expected to be rainy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, an intensive rainfall in some places is predicted. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 5-7 C in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

On January 24, the weather will be rainy, sleet and snow is expected. In Some regions are predicted to be intense. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees C at night, 5-9 C in the daytime, in the mountains 8 degrees below zero at night, 2-6 C in the daytime.