Sleet forecasted for Baku

Baku. December 2. REPORT.AZ/ Cold weather is expected tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula, it will rain and sleet, which gradually cease for the night.Strong northwest wind will blow. Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

Air temperature will be 3 degrees at night and in the morning, towards the evening will drop to 0.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 780 mmHg up to 765 mmHg, relative humidity 85-95 percent.

In the regions of Azerbaijan will be sleet in mountainous and foothill regions - snow.Growing west wind will blow at times.The air temperature at night in the areas will be -1 +3 degrees in the afternoon - +3 +8, at night in the mountains - 5-10, in the daytime - 0 -5 degrees Celcius.