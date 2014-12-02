Sleet forecasted for Baku

Air temperature will be 3 degrees at night and in the morning, towards the evening will drop to 0.
Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 780 mmHg up to 765 mmHg, relative humidity 85-95 percent.
In the regions of Azerbaijan will be sleet in mountainous and foothill regions - snow.Growing west wind will blow at times.The air temperature at night in the areas will be -1 +3 degrees in the afternoon - +3 +8, at night in the mountains - 5-10, in the daytime - 0 -5 degrees Celcius.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook