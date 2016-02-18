Sleet is expected tomorrow in Baku

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather is expected to be unstable, occasional rain on February 19 is expected to be followed by sleet.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources north-west wind intensifying in the capital and on the peninsula will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be +1+3 C at night, +4+7 C in the daytime, in Baku +1+3 C at night, +5+7 C in the daytime.

On February 19, Azerbaijani regions are expected to be rainy in some places. In some areas sleet and snow is predicted. It will be foggy in some places. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +4+9 C in the daytime, in mountains -3-8 C at night, in the mountainous areas, -8-12 C of frost at night and -3 to +2 degrees of heat in the daytime.