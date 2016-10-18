Sleet, snow and 10-15 degree of frost predicted in mountainous areas of Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Occasional rain expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 19.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 10-13 C in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will fall from 774 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

On October 19 Azerbaijani regions will be rainy. Rainfall will intensify in some places in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions, sleet and snow is predicted. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 0 to 5 C at night, 4-9 C in the daytime.

Temperature in high mountain areas will be 10-15 C at night, -3 - 2 C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, although, weak and mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on October 21, will be favorable for weather-sensitive people but the advantage of cloudy and wet weather can cause discomfort in some people.