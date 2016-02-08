Sleet and snow expected in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 9, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless during the day.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, tomorrow in the capital mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be in Absheron peninsula 0-2 C at night, 4-8 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

On February 9, Azerbaijani regions are expected to be rainy in some places. In some areas sleet and snow is predicted. The weather will be mainly rainless in the daytime. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime, in mountains 7-12 C of frost at night, in the mountainous areas 13-18 C of frost in the afternoon, -2 to 3 degrees of heat in the daytime.