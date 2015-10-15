Sharply cold and snow predicted in Azerbaijani territory

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the territory of Azerbaijan sharply cold and snowfall is predicted.

Report was told in the National Bureau of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to information, on October 18 in the territory of the country the weather will be unstable, rains expected in some places. In some places rainfall will be intensified in the mountain regions, sleet is predicted in the mountainous areas and will be changed into snow.

Will prevail growing east wind in places.