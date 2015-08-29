 Top
    Sharp change to occur in weather conditions, temperature to fall down in Azerbaijan

    Meteorologists warned people about the unstable weather

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The people in Azerbaijan was warned about the unstable weather conditions. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that from August 31 to September 2, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in the country especially in northern and western regions.

    On September 1, the temperature will fall by 3-5 degrees.

