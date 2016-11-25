Saturday weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. On November 26, the capital and some places of the peninsula will be foggy.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by mild north-west wind.

The temperature on peninsula will be 1-3 C at night, 5-8 C in the daytime, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 5-7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 770 mm mercury column to 765 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be at 75-85%, at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, until November 26, south wind can cause discomfort for some sensitive people on the Absheron peninsula. Mild hesitations of meteorological factors in next few days will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The night temperature will be -3 C of frost to +2 C, +4+9 C in daytime, in the mountains -5-10 C of frost at night, and -2 C to +3 C in daytime.