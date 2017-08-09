Report: The year 2016 is the warmest

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Climate scientists have called year 2016 extremely warm.

Report informs citing the TASS, according to report published in the scientific journal Weather, in 2016, average annual temperature of the planet was 0,77 degrees higher than the norm of 1961-1990.

“It was extremely warm in the most parts of North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Antarctic, as well as in the northern part of South America, South Asia, the Middle East and in the east of Australia. In 2016, only the temperature in the north of Argentina and neighboring regions of other countries, in the west of Australia and some parts of Antarctic was lower than the norm,” the article reads.

According to report of climate scientists, even though the difference between 2016 and 2015 does not exceed the statistical uncertainty, they essentially forestall the previous ones on temperature. Specialists of the British Hydrometeorological Centre said that record temperatures were caused by the anthropogenic impact of waste of greenhouse gases and the climatic phenomenon El Nino, as well as warming in Arctic, especially in 2016.