Report: About 70% of habited territories will be under water in 2050

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ About 70% of territories habited by people will remain under water in 2050.

Report informs referring to foreign media, this claim was put by U.S. 'Pew' research center.

Company announced results of 'Global climate changes' research conducted on the eve of international conference on COP21 Climate Changes Issues to be held in Paris on November 13-December 13. Interesting facts reached as a result of researches in 40 countries.

Authors consider that excessive heat, drought and wars will cause serious increase in number of refugees leaving residential places in future.