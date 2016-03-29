Rainy weather will continue tomorrow

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/Rain is expected in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 30.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, North-west wind expected to intensify at times.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 at night, 8-11 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on March 30. In the mountains sleet and snow is predicted. It will be intensive in some places. Precipitation will shortly cease in the afternoon. It will be foggy in some places.West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains the temperature will be0-5 C below zero at night and 3-7 C in the daytime.