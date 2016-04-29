Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mostly rainless weather is predicted.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, short-term rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night and in the morning. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-10 C at night and 15-20 C in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

On April 30, lightning and rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. In western regions lightning and intermittent rain is predicted. In some places torrential rain is expected.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.