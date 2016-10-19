Rainy weather will continue up to October 25 - WARNING

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,occasional rainfall is expected in some places on October 20.

Mild north-east wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be +7-+9°C at night, +10-+13°C in the daytime, also, +7-+9°C in Baku at night, +11-+13°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95 %.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions, occasional rains expected in the northern and eastern regions. Sleet, snow is predicted in the mountainous areas. Fog will be observed on some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-+9°C at night, +10-+14°C in the daytime, also, 0-5 degrees of frost in the mountains at night, 3-8 degrees of heat in the daytime.

MENR issues a warning that from October 21 to 25, unstable weather will continue across the country, occasional rains is expected. Torrential rain predicted in some places, sleet and snow expected in the mountainous regions. Water level in rivers may increase.