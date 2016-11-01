Rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, intensive rainfall is expected in some places on November 2. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 8-10 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 8-10 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 761 mm Hg to 772 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, occasionally rainy weather and intensified wind on the Absheron peninsula on November 2 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. On October 3, weak and mild hesitation of the meteorological factors will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions are expected to be rainy, sleet and snow predicted in mountainous areas. Showers will intensify in some areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some regions.

Temperature will be 2-6 C at night, 7-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.