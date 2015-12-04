Rainy weather continues in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow rainy weather in some parts of Baku and Absheron peninsula is predicted.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 5, the weather will be rainy in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula, during the day the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally at night.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 C at night, 6-9 degrees in the daytime.

The weather in the northern and eastern regions of Azerbaijan will be rainy, sleet and snow is expected. And snow will be gradual in the daytime.

It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be -1 + 4 degrees C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -5-10 C at night, in the afternoon, from -2 degrees to +3 degrees of Celsius.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, from December 5 to 7 in the morning, the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.